Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial participates in awareness week

The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds during the seventh annual Wound Care Awareness Week, June 1-5.

Wound Care Awareness was established by Healogics in 2014 to bring attention to the chronic wound epidemic and the 6.7 million Americans living with non-healing wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the public about the chronic wound epidemic and available advanced wound care solutions. Alton Memorial’s Wound Care Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds.

While there are already millions of people living with chronic wounds, the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. A person with a wound has an average of three to four chronic conditions like diabetes, PAD, cardiovascular disease and COPD. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb. Even more alarmingly, 50 percent of people die within five years of amputation.

“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said Dr. Valinda Allen, medical director of the AMH Wound Care Center. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”

To support this underserved and growing population of people living with chronic wounds, the Wound Care Center at AMH, in partnership with Healogics, offers an evidence-based, systematic approach to advanced wound care. A patient’s individualized treatment plan may include specialized wound dressings, debridement, compression therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, advanced cellular products and topical growth factors, edema management and/or non-invasive vascular assessment. These treatments are the result of a team approach between the center’s physicians, nurses and the referring physician. A treatment plan is developed and scheduled based on the patient’s needs. Once treatment is complete, the patient will return to their primary physician to continue routine care.

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to the AMH Wound Care Center. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their life. To schedule an appointment, call (618) 433-7066 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org/Medical-Services/Wound-Care-Center.

