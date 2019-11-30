Writer releases photographic history of Civilian Conservation Corps

A contributor to AdVantage is releasing a new edition of a compact photographic history on the impact of the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in the rural Midwest.

Tom Emery of Carlinville is the author of “Soldiers with Picks and Shovels,” which tells the story of the CCC, a successful and popular program of the Depression-era New Deal that left a legacy still felt today.

The CCC was created to provide job opportunities, food, and shelter for unemployed young men. The corps is credited with numerous park developments, including Pere Marquette State Park near Grafton, as well as forestry, drainage, and soil conservation.

The book uses the CCC camp in Carlinville as a model for the importance of the corps in the rural Midwest. The book contains dozens of original photographs to portray daily CCC life in the area.

One of the most detailed studies ever attempted on the CCC in the Midwest, “Soldiers with Picks and Shovels” is a fast-moving, highly readable, family-friendly work geared to all ages and levels of interest in history.

Emery has created 30 book and booklet titles in his career, and his articles have appeared in some 150 newspapers. The recipient of 12 awards from the Illinois State Historical Society, Emery first released “Soldiers with Picks and Shovels” in 2011. This new edition features an enhanced layout, binding, and print quality.

Quantities will be limited, so readers are urged to reserve copies now. Delivery is expected in mid-December, in time for Christmas.

To order by mail, send $14.95 plus 93 cents tax and $3.12 postage and handling ($19 total) with your name, address, and phone number to History in Print, 337 E. Second South, Carlinville, IL 62626. PayPal orders use email enjoyhistorytoday@gmail.com, or call (217) 710-8392 for more information.

