Young at heart

× Expand Wood River 1980s memorabilia collector Robert Woodruff shows off the prodigious collection of childhood toys and games he and his wife, Mechelle, have accumulated over the past decade.

As a kid, the gift of a toy or game at Christmas not only adds to the excitement of the holiday season, in nearly every instance it’s also a given. Even luckier kids have a whole room dedicated to nothing but toys and play. But what happens when one is all grown up?

For Wood River grownup Robert Woodruff, not much of that has changed. A child of the 1980s, Woodruff has a room in his home full of a collection of toys and games he and his wife, Mechelle, have enjoyed since their youth.

“I have been collecting for around 10 years,” he said. “Some of the toys we have are ones that my wife and I had from our childhood, and we have collected a lot of the rest along the way. We collect anything that strikes a chord with us really — something we might have had, or something we remember from when we were young. I was always a fan of Transformers from the early ‘80s, and she has her KISS dolls from the ‘70s. We have collected ‘80s toys, lunchboxes, posters, board games and more.”

Woodruff also has 12 arcade games in his ‘80s memorabilia collection.

“The most rare one in the collection is one I just restored, Journey, a Bally Midway game made after the rock band,” he said. “It wasn’t as popular in the arcades, so most of them were converted to something else or are long gone.”

Some of the other more recognizable arcade games in his collection include an original Donkey Kong, Tron, Star Wars 1983, Tapper, Ms. Pac-Man and Galaga.

“One of the favorites for my kids is Track and Field because they are both runners and enjoy the theme,” Woodruff said. “My favorites are Tron and Star Wars. Atari had made such a great first Star Wars arcade that people still love to play it, and the black-light artwork on Tron is just over the top to look at.”

Woodruff restores and repairs the arcade games as they come into his collection, and that can involve a lot of work. To restore a game, everything is first removed so the cabinet can be repaired and refinished. Rewiring follows the cabinet restoration, then artwork touch-ups and maintenance take place.

“Parts are difficult to find because these games are antique,” Woodruff said. “There are lots of online groups for collectors selling and trading parts online through Facebook or KLOV (killer list of video games). Those are my go-to sources for parts. Artwork and some standard game parts, though, are still made new and can be bought online through lots of sources.”

The Woodruffs have quite a bit of ‘80s memorabilia in their collection, and Robert admitted it’s hard to keep track of everything.

“We have lots of toys from the ‘80s like Mask, Transformers, Cabbage Patch Kids and more,” he said. “We have also collected a lot of posters from the ‘80s that are in frames, and we placed a lot of them in drop ceiling tiles and covered them with plexiglass to protect them.”

As a youth, Transformers was one of his favorite toys.

“I’m not sure what it is, but it was just what we were drawn to,” he said. “The whole ‘looks like a toy car but changed to an action figure’ was really cool for the time.”

Woodruff has kept this part of his collection limited: it includes only First Generation Transformers because they were what he liked best as a kid.

“I have almost completed the first release of the First Generation, but I am still missing two cars, Sunstreaker and Mirage,” he said. “One of my favorites in this collection is Jetfire. This was a large autobot jet that only one of my friends had because it was so expensive at the time, but it was one of the best to play with.”

Also a part of the collection are numerous board games, metal lunchboxes, dolls, and action figures from popular television shows and movies of that era, such as “Dukes of Hazzard” and “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

“I got started collecting things just because when I look at these things it reminds me of those times in my life from my childhood years,” he said. “It is a collection that represents the things that we love. It spurs fond memories for me and my wife. It is just enjoyable to go in there and be taken back into a room that transports you back in time.

“I can remember back to the early ‘80s, watching a TV show called ‘Silver Spoons.’ The boy in the show had several arcade games in his home. I remember thinking then, ‘Wow, someday I will be rich and have at least one.’ Well, I’m not rich, but I did manage to get a few.”

The Woodruffs house their ‘80s memories in the game room of their home. Most of the collection is kept on shelves that go around the large room at the ceiling, allowing floor space for the arcade games. Robert and Mechelle have two children. Son Joel is 16, daughter Gabrielle is 13; both are students and athletes in Roxana School District. The entire family enjoys the collection and sharing it with family and friends.

When it comes time to pass it on, Robert is not entirely sure what the collection’s fate will be.

“I have thought about it,” he said. “I would, of course, leave it up to the family to decide what to do with it. There may be parts they want to keep and others they don’t. As for the games, if they don’t want them I would ask that they offer them to friends that might continue to enjoy them.”

