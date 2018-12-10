Young Adults Committee to volunteer with Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto

The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee will be volunteering with the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto on Thursday, Dec. 13. The committee will create a step-by-step agenda and instructions for students at the club to enjoy a hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activity.

The committee is made up of one junior and one senior from Alton High School, Civic Memorial High School, East Alton-Wood River High School, Marquette Catholic High School, and Roxana High School. These students participate in a volunteering experience with five of the growth association’s nonprofit members once a month from December through April. The committee also hosts a fundraiser, and proceeds are split between one of the students on the committee in the form of a scholarship and a donation to one of the nonprofits they choose to volunteer with.

The committee chose to volunteer with the club because this is the club’s 50th anniversary year and it provides a needed service to more than 250 youths ages 6-18 every day at its Bethalto location. Activities include a summer program, after-school homework help, STEM, character development, healthy lifestyles programming, and providing a safe, fun place to go so children are not at home unsupervised. If selected for the donation raised by the committee’s students, the club will have extra funds to accomplish its goals of hosting successful events, raising awareness in the community, and buying healthy snacks to give out in their afterschool program.

The growth association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the Riverbend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between its member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county and local officials to develop new employment opportunities. The association serves Alton, Bethalto, East Alton, Elsah, Foster Township, Godfrey, Grafton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, Wood River, and Wood River Township. Its mission is to provide leadership required to attract, promote and support new and existing enterprise growth throughout the Riverbend.

