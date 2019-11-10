Young artists earn funds for schools through Illinois American Water contest

American Water

Young Illinois artists recently participated in Illinois American Water’s annual Imagine a Day Without Water art contest. Entries from third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students depicted what a day without water meant to them and included a related phrase. Of the many entries received, Illinois American Water chose 26 winners, earning those classrooms a $100 donation to be used for supplies or a classroom celebration.

Local winners include Madison Bassett and Madelyn Hudanick, fifth-graders at St. Ambrose Catholic School in Godfrey; Colton Nevins, a third-grader at North Elementary School in Godfrey; and Iliana Ursch, a fifth-grader at East Elementary in Alton.

The winning artwork can be viewed here. Illinois American Water holds the contest in conjunction with the Value of Water Coalition’s annual Imagine a Day Without Water event to raise awareness about the value of water service.

“This art contest helps us educate about water service in a creative way, bringing together both art and science,” Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk said. “Though it’s hard to imagine even just one day without water, our young customers, when posed with the question of what a day without water would mean to them, truly understand the impact to fire protection, sanitary services, plants, animals and more.

“We want to thank our local educators for taking time to talk to their students about the value of water,” he said. “Our team was impressed with the number and quality of entries received from across the state.”

The winning artwork may be featured in future Illinois American Water customer communications.

