Young authors unite

(From left) Jacob Sutphin and his book, "The Hunting Trip;" first-grader Violet Welling and her book, "The Unicorn Who Had A Dream;" sixth-grader Ciera McNaughton and her book, "Cherry Dog;" sixth-grader Sophie Doering and her book, "Middle School Madness;" Alvina Farley and her book, "All About A Cat"

Imaginative stories of unicorns, ninjas, dragons, and ghost-hunting were just a few of the topics tackled by the young and creative minds of the Alton School District for the Young Authors Conference.

The young authors gathered to celebrate their stories during the Young Authors Conference on March 14 at East Elementary. Roughly 140 students from 9 schools participated.

Authors ranged from kindergarteners through eighth-graders. Each student wrote and illustrated a book for the competition. Student representatives from North, East and West elementary schools, as well as Eunice Smith, Gilson Brown, Lewis and Clark Elementary, Lovejoy, Mark Twain, and Alton Middle School attended.

In total, 39 students were selected to represent the school district at the county level, and 8 were selected for state-level competition. The 39 students selected for the April 27 Madison County competition include Genevieve Ahlin, Declan Bockholdt, Evan Custer, Lera Deeyah, Sophie Doering, Brinn Duley, Josiah Duley, Madisyn Fuller, Jessica Gabriel, Amber Gregory, Dylan Herbst, Ava Janis, Blake Jones, Corrine Jones, Morgan Jones, Nadja Kapetanovich, Josie Landuyt, Raylynn Lewis, Parker Mayhew, Marielle McCarvey, Will McCormick, Ciera McNaughton, Devora Newquist, Avery Pace, Ali Sakar, Nora Sancamper, Hailey Schnur, Brooke Scott, Kaelee Shewmake, Jacobi Solomon, Aubrey Stackpole, Emily Stafford, Payton Stahl, Kaylor Stanford, Emma Tarrant, Gabrielle Terrell, Tarah Ward, Violet Welling, and Annika Wilfong.

The eight selected for state include first-graders Kylynne Binder and Sam Herring, second-grader Charlie Lynn, third-graders Trenton Akers-Meyer and August Landuyt, fifth-grader Peyton Krohn and eighth-graders Gillian Kuykendall and Ariana Woods.

“The young authors event is about encouraging students to create with their writing,” Alton School District Curriculum Coordinator Elaine Kane said. “Having this gathering not only celebrates their writing, but it gives them a broader audience and allows them to meet other students across the district.”

After the introduction in the gym, students were directed to classrooms where they participated in small group sharing sessions. In these sessions, students received a trophy, then teachers led a discussion where students explained the creative process behind their stories.

One of the books, sixth-grader Sophie Doering’s “Middle School Madness,” is about a girl conquering her first few weeks of middle school.

Another book, “The Unicorn Who Had A Dream” by first-grader Violet Welling, is about just that — a unicorn “who always had a dream.”

“She just had to believe in herself and it would come true,” Welling said.

At the state level, eighth-grader Gillian Kuykendall will be competing with her book “Fishbowl.”

“It’s about the anxiety of the first day of school,” Kuykendall said.

Lori Davis, confidential secretary of the Alton School District, said she enjoys the friendly competition, and thinks it benefits the students as well.

“I think it’s a good experience to write a book and to share with others,” Davis said. “It’s a good social experiment as well.”

