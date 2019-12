The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club donated 18 Razor scooters to Madison County Catholic Charities, which provided 80 low-income families with food and gifts at Christmas. Pictured are Alton Godfrey Rotary President Tim Hinrichs and Julie Yost, human resources director at both Catholic Charities and Catholic Children’s Home. The scooters were provided through a donation from a private donor to the Rotary club.

