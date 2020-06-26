YWCA’s pop-up shop to set up on parking lot June 29-30

The free Pop Up Thrift Shop will be 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 29, and 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, at the YWCA Fourth Street Parking lot across from the Simmons Law Firm.

YWCA Board President Cameo Holland said she is “very excited about the new Pop Up Thrift Shop. Our community has graciously shared their belongings, including high-quality designer items. We have a tremendous amount of gently used clothing, accessories, and household items available for free. We truly are looking forward to serving our community in this unique way.”

YWCA will comply with directives outlined in the Restore Illinois plan set out by the state of Illinois. All attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing measures. YWCA may limit the number of shoppers at one time in compliance with Restore Illinois directives. If shoppers do not have face masks, one will be provided.

If you have any questions or wish to volunteer, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or email us at info@altonywca.com.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors programs to meet the unique needs of its communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Meridian-Centene Health Care, Morrissey Contracting Co. Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

