YWCA of Alton accepting scholarship applications

The Alton YWCA is on a mission to empower young women by helping to further their post-high school education through the Josephine Marley Beckwith Future Leaders Scholarship, awarded in conjunction with the YWCA of Alton’s annual Women of Distinction dinner. This scholarship, first awarded in 1991, honors Beckwith’s achievements and dedication to education, eliminating racism and empowering women, all part of the YWCA’s mission.

Beckwith, a true inspiration at YWCA, holds many firsts in the area. She was the first employee of African descent at YWCA of Alton and the Olin-Mathieson Corp. She was the first president of the local National Council of Negro Women. She was recognized for her many efforts as a civil rights pioneer, educator, mentor and a community organizer. As a result of her many contributions, Josephine Marley Beckwith was recognized as the YWCA of Alton Woman of Distinction in 2002.

Beckwith believed in the value of volunteering and community involvement. In addition to her work with the YWCA, she worked with the River Bluffs Girl Scout Council, Lewis and Clark Community College, the Oasis Women’s Center Pre-Employment Training Program, the National Council of Negro Women, and the Elijah P. Lovejoy Memorial. She was especially noted for her efforts to educate and enfranchise all people, particularly through her work with the Alton school system desegregation committee, culminating in the establishment of the first kindergarten for black children in Alton and passage of the bond issue for a new Central Junior High School in 1945.

The scholarship is awarded each year to two high school senior girls who plan to continue education beyond high school. The young women are selected based on their leadership, volunteerism, community service, and academic achievements with an emphasis on their activities that support the mission of the YWCA.

“We are truly proud of our affiliation with Mrs. Beckwith at YWCA of Alton and know how pleased she was that YWCA of Alton honors outstanding young women with annual scholarships in her name,” said Dorothy Hummel, executive director of YWCA of Alton.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has awarded scholarships to high school senior women in the YWCA’s service area who demonstrate leadership and a sustained commitment to bettering their community. Two outstanding women will be honored with a $1,000 award at the YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction event on Thursday, May 2. The scholarship will be renewed for the sophomore, junior, and senior dependent on compliance with various eligibility criteria.

Scholarship applications are available at the school’s guidance office. In addition, applications may be obtained at the following sources: altonywca.com; YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St.; info@altonywca.com.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Feb. 28.

