YWCA of Alton announces 2019 Women of Distinction

Women of Distinction

The YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction 2019 Event Co-Chairs Erica Bratton and Barbara Morrissey McGrew are pleased to announce this year’s Women of Distinction honorees:

Dana Adams

Kimberly Baalman-Eberlin

Plesetta Clayton

Yolanda Cochrell

Amy Golley

Virginia Ilch

Page Selby

Candice Wallace

Sarah Woodman

Megan Williams

“These women have been important to our community and we are proud to recognize them for their volunteerism, leadership and community service as it relates to the YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowerment of women,” said Dorothy Hummel, YWCA of Alton executive director. “This year’s honorees were selected based on their actions that create equity for everyone and for their strong involvement with women’s and girls issues. Our honorees give tirelessly to their community and serve willingly as role models.”

The event will be Thursday, May 2, at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of 8, or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online, at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., or by calling (618) 465-7774.

Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities are available to support this event; visit the website for more information.

