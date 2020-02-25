YWCA of Alton announces 2020 Women of Distinction

YWCA

The YWCA of Alton announced the 2020 Women of Distinction honorees: Dr. Wendy Adams, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, Nancy Berry, Rosetta Brown, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia Ann Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Renee Hayes, Sherry McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

“Each year we honor extraordinary women who are paving the way for our future leaders,” said Lisa Brown, YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction event co-chair. “These women give hope and inspiration to others through their achievements and passion for their community. All of the 2020 honorees embody our mission to empower woman and eliminate racism.”

YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and the staff are thankful to all persons who submitted the nominations and to the Women of Distinction Selection Committee for its efforts in selecting the 2020 Women of Distinction. At the Women of Distinction event, the new honorees will join the prestigious Women of Distinction Academy, a group of 300-plus outstanding female leaders from Madison and Jersey counties.

The 30th annual event will be Thursday, April 2, in the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; the event will start at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $60 per person, $480 per table of 8 or $600 for a table of 10. Reservations can be made online; at the Alton YWCA, 304 E. Third St.; or by calling the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

Support opportunities exist for the Women of Distinction event, including sponsorships, advertisements or donations. Visit the YWCA’s website for additional information about the event.

