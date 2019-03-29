YWCA of Alton announces new child enrichment director

× Expand Holder

YWCA of Alton recently welcomed Alton's Kathy Holder as the new Child Enrichment Program director.

In this position, Holder is responsible for managing the YWCA of Alton’s Child Enrichment program, which serves approximately 180 school-aged children in the Alton, Wood River-Hartford and Roxana school districts at four separate locations. YWCA of Alton Child Enrichment sites offer before school care, after school care and holiday camps throughout the school year. YWCA of Alton also offers a high quality Summer Camp each year from 630 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday in Alton and Wood River.

“I am truly excited about my new position as Director of the Child Enrichment Program at YWCA of Alton," Holder said. "We have a wonderful and dedicated staff and I look forward to working with them to provide quality childcare for the local community and doing my part in working towards the YWCA’s primary mission of eliminating racism and empowering women.”

Holder brings more than 30 years of experience with school-aged and pre-school children to the YWCA of Alton. She served as a Teacher’s Assistant in the Alton Community School District for 18 years and provided lead teachers assistance with curriculum support, lesson planning, and individual and group activities. Her efforts were directed to helping students reach their instructional and individualized education plan (IEPs) goals.

Holder also worked for Riverbend Head Start for nine years as a Lead Teacher. She conducted recruitment and enrollment activities for Head Start. She was responsible for lesson planning and handled staffing and networking with other agencies. She conducted home visits and provided family education.

Holder has an Associate Degree in Early Childhood from Lewis and Clark Community College and has completed coursework at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. Kathy is married to Dan Holder of Alton, and has two grown children.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Kathy Holder’s experience, education and enthusiasm running the Child Enrichment program," said YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel. "Her skills in developing curriculum, genuine love of children, and experience with special needs students are true assets for YWCA of Alton’s Child Enrichment program. Kathy has already proven to be an integral part of the leadership team at YWCA. Her commitment to YWCA and the children we serve is second to none. Her philosophy aligns well with our desire to provide each child a warm and supportive environment in which to grow and learn and to foster development and a sense of self-esteem.”

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by IlliniCare Health, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.