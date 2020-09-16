YWCA of Alton announces second voter forum Oct. 10

In an effort to educate voters on Madison County candidates who will appear on ballots in November, YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a second Madison County Candidates Forum from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at James H. Killion Park in Alton. The following candidates have been invited: candidates for Illinois House District 111, Rep. Monica Bristow (D) and Amy Elik (R); candidates for county auditor: Mayor Joe Silkwood (D) and David Michael (R); and candidates for Illinois’ 12th congressional district, Rep. Mike Bost (R) and Ray Lenzi (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“We had such a great turnout, both from our candidates and Madison County voters for our first voter forum on July 23, that we wanted to hold another forum before the election to give voters a chance to hear from additional candidates for office,” Gail Donnelly Bader, a member of the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and a participant in the YWCA Get Out the Vote Project, said. “With the restrictions caused by COVID-19, it is difficult to find a place to see and hear the candidates, to ask them questions and to hear answers to questions on issues impacting our lives. Voting is so important and attending or listening to voter forums is a good way to prepare before casting your ballot. An educated voter is more likely to participate on election day and one of our goals is to increase voter turnout in the Alton area.”

This event is contingent on weather and will follow state COVID-19 guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated people will be able to hear the questions and answers from Salu and Humbert streets as well.

For more information, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or email info@altonywca.com.