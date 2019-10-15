YWCA of Alton embarks on purse raffle fundraiser

Women’s rights pioneer Susan B. Anthony once said, “Every woman should have a purse of her own.” YWCA of Alton couldn’t agree more. The purse can be considered a symbol of women’s economic independence, their uncanny ability to be prepared for anything from an earthquake to a sick child and at the same time pull off a put-together look. The YWCA is all about women’s empowerment and wants to celebrate the relationship between women and purses by helping to put designer purses and accessories on 30 shoulders this November.

YWCA of Alton invites the Riverbend community to participate in the annual Purse Raffle. Just a $20 donation will ensure you are in the running for up to 30 designer purses and accessories. Designers include Louis Vuitton, Michael Kors, Kate Spade, Coach, and others. You have the option of buying 1 ticket for $20 or 6 tickets for $100. Tickets are on sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 30 at the YWCA, from YWCA board members, and at www.altonywca.com. You must be 18 years old to purchase a raffle ticket or provide written parental consent if younger than 18. The YWCA of Alton Facebook page and website will be used to share purse details and to announce winners. A designer purse or accessory will be given away every day in November. If you win, your name goes back in and is eligible for other prizes. Of course, the more tickets you buy the more likely you are to take home fabulous prizes. Fahnestock Financial Services will supervise the daily drawings in November.

This year there are “bonus gifts” in three of the bags with values up to $100. The bonus gifts include gift certificates, cash, scarves, or other lovely items for women. Hoping to generate excitement for this year’s Purse Raffle, the YWCA IS not announcing which of the 30 bags will contain the “bonus gifts.”

“The Purse Raffle provides a win-win to raffle ticket purchasers,” Executive Director for YWCA of Alton Dorothy Hummel said. “All proceeds are used to support vital YWCA programming, including Community Tutoring, Girls Circle, Child Enrichment, and Racial/Social Justice events. Ticket buyers have 30 wonderful chances at receiving top-quality, stylish designer bags including some high-end brands and 3 nice bonus gifts. This year’s selection includes something for every woman: tote bags, cross body bags, hand bags, back packs, satchels, “fanny packs” and shoulder bags in a variety of colors, finishes and textures.

YWCA encourages everyone to take advantage of this year’s Purse Raffle at YWCA of Alton. There truly is something for everyone in this year’s Purse Raffle.”

Donations will directly support activities at the YWCA of Alton, now celebrating its 101th anniversary of serving the Riverbend area.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

