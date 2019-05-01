YWCA of Alton invites residents to join in Stand Against Racism event

On behalf of its Racial Justice Committee, YWCA of Alton invites the community to the Stand Against Racism event at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the YWCA, 304 E. Third St. This year’s theme revolves around the topic of immigration.

Following the stand, where the community takes a pledge to fight racism, Ariel Burgess, vice president client relations at the International Institute of St. Louis, will discuss immigrant rights and refugee resettlement issues. The institute is known as the welcoming center for new Americans. Its mission is to help new immigrants and their families become productive Americans and champion ethnic diversity as a cultural and economic strength.

Following the discussion, there will be a question-and-answer period. Light refreshments will be served following the presentation.

YWCA, as part of its Stand Against Racism efforts, is providing helpful links for lesson plans to area schools from the Teaching Tolerance section of the Southern Poverty Law Center. These lesson plans are designed for teachers to educate children to be active participants in a diverse society. The links will be listed on the YWCA’s Facebook and website under the Stand Against Racism section. Schools will be also encouraged to have students “Mix Up Lunch” by eating with someone new the week of May 13.

The Racial Justice Committee will again request area businesses on Thursday, May 16, to Stand Against Racism or participate privately by posting signs in storefront windows showing they Stand Against Racism, to recite the pledge, or participate in other meaningful ways.

Any questions can be directed to YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter