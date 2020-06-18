YWCA of Alton issues final call for tutoring registration

YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 23–July 28 at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

The tutoring sessions are aimed at preventing summer learning loss in reading and math. Data from last year showed either no learning loss or learning gains in all grades reviewed with one exception. The tutoring program utilizes certified teachers and reading curriculum provided by the Alton School District.

The program is funded with grants from Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery, Alton Community Service League, and private donors. Sammi’s Sandwiches and the Alton Sack Lunch Program are providing meals for the students. Snack donations are still being solicited.

In compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, all students and teachers will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing during the instructional sessions. Masks will be provided to those who do not have one. Special COVID-19 procedures are available on the YWCA webpage, altonywca.com, for review.

YWCA of Alton is still accepting registration forms for students in grades K-6. The class size is limited to 10 per grade level and the spots are filling up quickly. YWCA urges parents to register children as soon as possible. To obtain a registration form, call (618) 465-7774, email info@altonywca.com or check www.altonywca.com. All children must be registered prior to attending the first session on June 23.

