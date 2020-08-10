YWCA of Alton offers child enrichment program

YWCA of Alton is reminding parents to register children for the 2020-21 Childhood Enrichment program.

The program serves the Alton, Wood River-Hartford, and Roxana school districts with sites at YWCA Center in Alton (full day care) , Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wood River (before and after care options), and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (serving Roxana School District with before- and after-care options).

The state of Illinois license-exempt program provides before- and after-school care and full day care (remote learning option for Alton School District) for students in kindergarten through age 12. In addition, should other school districts shift to remote learning options, YWCA of Alton is prepared to provide support to working families with their childcare needs. During this pandemic, YWCA is complying with state and federal guidelines for childcare facilities. Its parent handbook has been updated to include guidance about the pandemic.

“Our Alton staff will be trained on Google Classroom and we will support students as they stay on task for their allotted times during the day,” Child Enrichment Program Director Kathy Holder said. “We are ready for the additional device usage at our facility. We find ourselves in a solid position to assist students during this critical time as we have high-caliber site coordinators.

“Our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) curriculum, along with exposure to racial justice, cultural diversity, and service in the community strengthens the education experience of the students in our program. Parents looking to provide a strong well-rounded experience for their students, including daily homework help, will find that in the YWCA program.”

YWCA accepts CHASI and DCFS funding and assists parents with filling out CHASI paperwork.

“It is part of our mission to ensure that everyone has access to quality child care, and we are happy to help eligible parents receive the assistance that is available,” Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said.

Fees vary depending on the services provided. Families interested are urged to check out www.altonywca.com or call (618) 465-7774.

“I am very pleased with the care and the activities that have been provided for my granddaughter,” Jeff Oetken said. “She comes home every day wanting to tell us what they did that day and she is always excited to go.”

“It has been a great experience overall in both the after-school and summer programs,” parent Sarah Hankins said. “My son really enjoys all of the leaders and activities.”

Children can be registered for the 2020/21 school year in person at the YWCA at 304 E. Third St., Alton, or by downloading the forms at www.ywcaalton.com, scanning and returning them to info@altonywca.com. Any parents wishing to register “on site” will need to have a copy of their child’s birth certificate and physical. For more information, call the YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

