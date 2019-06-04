YWCA of Alton offers math and reading tutoring

YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Tuesdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. June 25-July 30 at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

Instruction in math and reading will be offered to students entering kindergarten through sixth grades in the 2019-2020 school year. Students are required to attend each session, as content will build upon skills and standards learned from the previous session. Each session will focus on the development of math and reading skills, as well as social emotional learning and fine arts. Registration is being accepted for this program. The YWCA urges participants to hurry; space is limited in an effort to keep class sizes to a minimum to provide in-depth interventions.

Research shows students lose one to two months’ worth of reading and math skills over the summer, with the loss being greater in math than reading. This data is more prevalent for students from disadvantaged student groups. Research also shows that income-based reading gaps grow over the summer, given that middle-income students tended to show improvement in reading skills, while low-income students tended to experience loss. Over the summer, however, the flow of resources decreases for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, but not for students from advantaged backgrounds.

The tutoring program is designed to reduce this learning loss by providing resources and instruction in math and reading to all students.

“Many students leave school for summer break significantly behind in both reading and math,” Program Facilitator Candice Wallace said. “This deficit increases due to limited or no exposure to content or learning during the summer months. This broadens the achievement gap for students entering the next grade level the following school year. Frankly speaking, they may leave school for the summer two or three months below their grade level, but enter school in August four to six months behind because of nonexposure. I am extremely blessed to partner with the YWCA of Alton. Together we are combating summer learning loss by providing extensive instruction by local certified teachers with curriculum that is aligned to Common Core Standards, which will prepare students for the next grade level.”

The program includes learning sessions that will be divided by grade and content area. Participants will receive reading and math assistance to help them to be better prepared for the upcoming school year. These sessions will be free of charge, and lunch and enrichment activities will be provided.

Funding for the program is provided by grants, local donors and YWCA of Alton. For more information or to register a child, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or stop by YWCA at 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

