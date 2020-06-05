YWCA of Alton plans pop-up shop in Alton

YWCA recognizes COVID-19 has created additional needs in an already-stressed community, putting financial pressure on families. While food banks and businesses such as Morrison’s Irish Pub have stepped up to provide food, local residents also need clothing and small household goods. In hopes of helping families, YWCA of Alton is hosting a free Pop Up Thrift Shop for the community.

"When I was approached by my colleague, Lori Bockholdt, deputy comptroller of the city of Alton, I was so excited about the potential,” YWCA Board President Cameo Holland said. “There are many needs in our community, and I felt it was something we had to do. This is what the YWCA is all about and why I love YWCA of Alton."

The YWCA Pop-up Thrift Shop will be at their East Fourth Street Parking Lot from 2-6 p.m. Monday, June 29, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Gently used clothing, shoes, purses, toys and small household items will be available free of charge.

The shop will provide an opportunity for folks to get involved by making donations of gently used clothing, shoes, toys, and small household items. The shop will also provide another opportunity to help the environment by allowing reusable items to be put back into circulation. YWCA of Alton will receive donations for the shop from 11 am to 2 pm. June 10-17. Donations will be accepted at the side entrance on Alton Avenue between East Third and East Fourth streets. Soiled or damaged items will not be accepted.

YWCA will comply with directives outlined in the Restore Illinois plan set out by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. All attendees must wear face masks and observe social distancing measures. YWCA will limit the number of shoppers at one time in compliance with COVID-19 directives.

For more information or to assist with the project, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or info@altonywca.com.

