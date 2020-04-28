YWCA of Alton postpones Women of Distinction awards dinner

× Expand 2020’s Women of Distinction awardees are (back row) Rosetta Brown, Monica Ellebracht, Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Kendra Stiff, Olivia “Ann” Irvin, Nancy Berry, (front row) Dr. Wendy Adams, Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, Robyne O’Mara, Sherry McCrady, Lisa Hayes, and Angela Gray.

YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction celebration has always been one of the organization’s most special events. It is a well-loved and powerful tradition, honoring remarkable women in the community, and the YWCA welcomes guests from near and far to celebrate the impressive awardees.

This year is different. The YWCA has been closely monitoring the growing impact and increased uncertainty around COVID-19 coronavirus in the community. After careful consideration and much discussion, and as its contribution to “flattening the curve,” YWCA of Alton has decided to postpone our 30th Annual Women of Distinction awards dinner until Sept. 17, 2020.

The event will be at the Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College to celebrate 12 Women of Distinction awardees: Dr. Wendy Adams, Nancy Berry, Rosetta L. Brown, state Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia “Ann” Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Hayes, Sherry I. McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Lynette Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile.

Registration and networking will begin at 5:15 p.m., followed by dinner and an awards celebration at 6 p.m. If you have already registered, your registration will automatically be moved to the new date. Contact the YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 with questions or concerns. If you haven’t already registered, visit www.altonywca.com or call the number listed above.

Support opportunities are available to include sponsorships, advertisements, well-wisher ads and donations.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter