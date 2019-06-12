YWCA of Alton seeks middle school students for Girls Circle program

YWCA of Alton is offering the Girls Circle program, focusing on promoting girls’ growth and placing emphasis on generating, re-establishing, and encouraging the continuance of healthy relationships.

Topics relate to the everyday issues girls may have experienced or may encounter in the future. This program consists of a knowledgeable facilitator equipped to provide guidance and prepare the girls with useful information for shaping their future.

“This program is centered around empowering young ladies to define their self-worth, core values and making positive connections within a supportive environment,” said Sherry McCrady, YWCA of Alton Girls Circle facilitator.

For many years, girls have been faced with discrimination, put down because of their physical appearance, challenged emotionally, and judged by society. The Being a Girl session highlights the advantages of being a girl. The purpose of this section is to allow girls the opportunity to recognize and accept the differences between themselves and other girls. This gives the girls the opportunity to express their feelings through open discussions and form positive friendships that evolve around trust. The program helps girls build character and gives them a powerful voice allowing them to stand up for themselves.

Over the course of several weeks, a group of girls similar in age and development meet with a facilitator for a couple hours to take turns talking and listening to one another about their concerns and interests. Often, themes are introduced relating to the girls’ lives — such as trust, friendships, body image, goals, competition, and decision-making.

The YWCA of Alton is offering up to 12 girls the opportunity to participate in an 8-week session of Girls Circle focusing on Being A Girl. The trained facilitator for this section will be Sherry McCrady. She has a master’s degree in psychology counseling, has experience in life coaching and has a history of teaching within the Alton School District. She recently ran a Girls Circle on friendship for 21st Century program. Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will meet from 3-5 p.m. every Tuesday starting June 25 at the YWCA of Alton. The girls will be provided with healthy snacks, drinks and time for activities related to the topic. Girls who volunteer to participate are asked to make a commitment to themselves, the group, and the community to respect themselves and others as they express their thoughts and feelings. For enrollment information, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774.

