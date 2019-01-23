YWCA of Alton seeks nominations for Women of Distinction

Women of Distinction

The YWCA of Alton is asking for nominations of women whose outstanding achievements contribute to the well-being and future of the Riverbend community. YWCA of Alton is enlisting the community’s help in recommending women with exceptional achievements, personal excellence and outstanding actions in the community.

Honorees will be recognized during a celebration dinner on Thursday, May 2, in The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. The celebration is the Riverbend’s largest, most visible and important tribute to professional women leaders. Family, friends and colleagues are invited to celebrate this achievement as well. At the dinner, honorees become part of the YWCA of Alton’s Women of Distinction Academy, committed to the YWCA’s mission to empower women and eliminate racism.

YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said she looks forward to the Women of Distinction event every year to promote and celebrate outstanding leadership and achievements of local women.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to honor women who have accomplished so much. They embody our mission to empower women,” Hummel said. “It is always thrilling to listen to honorees’ personal stories that brought them to where they are today.”

Proceeds from the celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

Since 1991, the YWCA of Alton has presented more than 270 women with the award. The honorees are selected based on their boundless commitment to community through their service to others and through their compassionate leadership improving the quality of life for their communities. The women honored represent the diversity of women’s interests, talents and achievements and support the mission of the YWCA: eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

A volunteer panel of judges will select this year’s honorees from nominations made by the public or organizations throughout the counties served by the YWCA of Alton. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in areas such as (but not limited to) arts, business, professions, communications and media, community service, education, entrepreneurship, social services and government.

Everyone is urged to nominate women who are making a difference throughout their communities. Nomination packets are available at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St., Alton, online at altonywca.com, via email at info@altonywca.com, or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2019 Women of Distinction program is Feb. 27.

