YWCA of Alton seeks Women of Distinction nominations

YWCA of Alton Women of Distinction Event Co-Chairs Lisa Brown and Gail Donnelly Bader announce that the nomination period for the Women of Distinction program is now open. The 30th annual Women of Distinction Celebration will be Thursday evening, April 2, at The Commons at Lewis & Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

Each year, some of the region’s brightest, boldest, bravest and most influential women have been honored at the celebration. Honorees are women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and achievement in their professional and civic lives. The WOD Academy has grown into a dynamic, diverse and dedicated group of more than 280 women representing a range of industries, from finance to science to higher education and community development.

YWCA of Alton is requesting the public’s help soliciting Women of Distinction nominations. Nomination packages are available at YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St.; on the website, via email or by calling (618) 465-7774. Nomination deadline for the 2020 Women of Distinction program is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. The community is urged to nominate women making a difference throughout their communities.

A volunteer panel of judges will select the 2020 honorees from nominations. Nominees must live, work or volunteer in Madison or Jersey counties. Honorees will be selected for significant contributions in giving back to the community through time, talent, mentoring and resources, demonstrating a commitment to YWCA mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, working for positive social change that helps improve communities, including advocating for policies and practices, changing attitudes and taking action, and creating programs with a positive impact on families, including, but not limited to, the areas of health, safety, economic stability or development.

Honorees will be recognized at the annual dinner. All proceeds from the Women of Distinction celebration support YWCA of Alton’s programs to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all.

