YWCA of Alton signing up children for enrichment program

YWCA of Alton is reminding parents to register their children for the 2019-2020 Childhood Enrichment program, serving the Alton, Wood River, and Roxana school districts with sites at North Elementary School in Godfrey, YWCA Center in Alton, Lewis & Clark Elementary in Wood River, and Ivy Heights Church of God in Wood River (serving Roxana School District).

YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program is a state of Illinois license-exempt program that provides before-school care at the Wood River and Roxana centers and after and out-of-school care at all of the centers for students in kindergarten through age 12. Parents interested in a before-care program should contact YWCA as it is a possibility for the upcoming school year.

“Our program really stands out from ‘basic child care providers’ with our Enrichment Program,” Child Enrichment Director Kathy Holder said. “Our STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Math) curriculum along with exposure to Racial Justice, Cultural Diversity, and Service in the Community strengthens the education experience of the students in our program. Parents looking to provide a strong well-rounded experience for their students, including daily homework help, will find that in the YWCA program.”

The program is CHASI and DCFS Community Collaborations-eligible. YWCA staff assists parents filling out CHASI paperwork.

“It is part of our mission to ensure that everyone has access to quality child care, and we are certainly happy to help eligible parents receive the assistance that is available,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said.

Regular fees for the YWCA Childhood Enrichment Program are based on full-time or part-time service and whether service is provided before or after school, or both.

“I am very pleased with the care and the activities that have been provided for my granddaughter,” Jeff Oetken said. “She comes home every day wanting to tell us what they did that day, and she is always excited to go.”

“It has been a great experience overall in both the after-school and summer programs,” parent Sarah Hankins said. “My son really enjoys all of the leaders and activities.”

To register a child for the 2019-20 school year, do so in person at the YWCA at 304 E. Third St., or download the forms at ywcaalton.com and scan and return them to childenrichment@altonywca.com. Any parents wishing to register on site will need to have a copy of their child’s birth certificate and physical. For information, call (618) 465-7774 and ask for Kathy Holder.

