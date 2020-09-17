YWCA of Alton to conduct voter registration and census event today

× Expand Voters cast their ballots on an $18.8 million bond issue to fund jail renovations in Tuesday's Madison County primary.

YWCA of Alton is hosting a voter registration and census event from 3- 5 p.m. today (Sept. 17) at the front entrance of YWCA, 304 E. Third St. in Alton. Registrars will be on hand to help anyone needing to register to vote. Two forms of identification are needed for registration. One form of identification must also include a current address.

YWCA of Alton is partnering with the Quad City Development Center in Madison to promote the census. Executive Director Yolanda Crochrell has stated that “people need incentives to get going on the Census 2020” and has provided goodie bags to be distributed. The bags contain important information on how to register for the census. Anyone registering for the census on their phone will be entered into a drawing for $500 cash on Sept. 30.

“The census is critical in terms of getting our community’s fair share of government benefits,” YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “If we don’t each include ourselves in the count, the government will list our community as having a smaller population than it actually does. And that means less federal money for things like schools, roads, hospitals and other vital programs. YWCA encourages all households to register for the census before the revised September 30, 2020 deadline.”

As one of the oldest and largest women’s organizations in the country, YWCA of Alton is committed to making sure each voice is counted and heard. This year, as part of its Get Out The Vote Initiative, YWCA is hosting voter registration events, voter education events, voter forums and an informational session on the Fair Tax.

For more information, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774.