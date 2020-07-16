YWCA of Alton to host candidates forum

YWCA

YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a Madison County candidates forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Haskell Park in Alton.

The following candidates have been invited: Kurt Prenzler and Bob Daiber for the position of County Board chairman; Crystal Uhe and Tom Haine for the position of state’s attorney; and Tom McRae and Amy Gabriel for the position of circuit clerk.

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“Leaders we elect today make decisions that affect our lives in the future,” YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “Attending a voter forum is an excellent way to educate yourself before casting your ballot in November. Please join us at Haskell Park in a safe setting to hear from various Madison County candidates and prepare yourself before voting this fall.”

This event is contingent on weather and remaining in Phase 4 of Restore Illinois prior to July 23. The event will follow state guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated that people will be able to hear the questions and answers from Henry Street and 12th Street as well.

For more information, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or email info@altonywca.com.

