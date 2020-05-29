YWCA of Alton to host community tutoring program

YWCA of Alton, in conjunction with Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, is again offering free community tutoring sessions from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays from June 23–July 22 at the YWCA of Alton, 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

The program structure includes math and reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, and an enrichment activity. Content will build upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is required. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of math and reading skills, as well as social-emotional skills. During the pandemic, the need for YWCA of Alton to provide vital services like the tutoring program is more important than ever.

Research shows students lose approximately one to two months worth of reading and math skills over the summer, with the loss being greater in math than reading. This is more prevalent for students from disadvantaged student groups. Research also shows income-based reading gaps grow over the summer, given that middle-income students tend to show improvement in reading skills while low-income students tend to experience loss. Over the summer, however, the flow of resources decreases for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, but not for students from advantaged backgrounds.

Community Tutoring Program Facilitator Candice Wallace has been an educator in the area for about 10 years and said she feels blessed to partner with the YWCA of Alton on this program.

“Many students leave school for summer break significantly behind in both reading and math,” she said. “This deficit increases due to limited or no exposure to content or learning during the summer months. The Community Tutoring Program attempts to reduce this learning loss by providing the resources and instruction in math and reading to all students.”

YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said she is proud of the collaborations with Candice Wallace, Scholars on the Rise Tutoring, and the Alton-based Summer Lunch program. “It is wonderful to see area teachers and volunteers come back year after year to serve these students,” Hummel said. “We are taking precautionary measures this year to ensure the health and safety of our staff and students as we offer the fourth annual Community Tutoring program. Special COVID procedures are available on our website for review.”

Each learning session will be divided by grade and content area, limiting each grade to 10 students. With COVID-19’s impact on learning, instructors in the Community Tutoring Program will be working harder to help children prepare for the upcoming school year.

Funding for the program has largely been supported by grants. To safely offer this program, organizers need additional financial assistance. The YWCA asks the public to consider a donation in support of the Community Tutoring Program to combat summer learning loss for children.

For more information, visit https://www.altonywca.com/.

