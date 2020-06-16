YWCA of Alton to host election forum

YWCA

In an effort to educate voters about Madison County candidates on November’s ballot, YWCA of Alton Get Out the Vote Project is hosting a candidates forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at Haskell Park in Alton.

The following candidates have been invited: for County Board chairman, Kurt Prenzler (R) and Bob Daiber (D); for state’s attorney, Crystal Uhe (D) and Tom Haine (R); and for circuit clerk, Tom McRae (R) and Amy Gabriel (D).

A moderator will ask questions of each candidate pair and take questions from the audience. Attendees are requested to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

“Attending or listening to voter forums is a good way to prepare before casting your ballot,” said Gail Donnelly Bader, a member of the YWCA of Alton Board of Directors and a participant in the YWCA Get Out the Vote Project. “Voters can learn the stances of candidates on key issues that affect their daily lives. In addition, an educated voter is more likely to participate on Election Day and one of our goals is to increase voter turnout in the Alton area.”

This event is contingent on weather and on moving to Phase 4 of Restore Illinois prior to July 23. The event will follow state guidelines in effect at that time with regard to crowd size, with social distancing enforced. It is anticipated people will be able to hear the questions and answers from Henry Street and 12th Street as well.

For more information, contact YWCA of Alton at (618) 465-7774 or email us at info@altonywca.com.

