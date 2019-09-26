YWCA of Alton to host inaugural Women’s Empowerment Summit

YWCA

YWCA of Alton announced its first Women’s Empowerment Summit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.

The theme for the summit is Mastering your Mindset & Finances — Empowered Women Empowering Women. YWCA of Alton is committed to making communities places in which women and girls can thrive. The organization focuses on providing opportunities to become empowered, confident and competent through education, engagement and recognition. The summit provides area women with an opportunity to develop their goals and action steps, and receive support in their achievement.

“One of the most important things the YWCA of Alton can do is support women’s economic empowerment by providing classes and workshops that help women across the life cycle develop the skills they need to build financial security and stability,” said Cameo Holland, YWCA President Elect. “Participants in Women’s Empowerment Summit will learn how to master their minds through goal planning and life balance and self-care workshops. Participants will also develop financial literacy skills with sessions on budgeting and credit repair, preparing for retirement, protecting your assets, and homeownership readiness presented by women from various financial institutions and agencies.”

“We know when women are safe, stable and self-sufficient, their families are too,” said Sherry McCrady, owner of Luminous Life Coaching and one of the presenters for the Women’s Empowerment Summit. “This helps our communities thrive. I am delighted to be a part of this exciting event that is truly needed. This summit will give women give women the tools they need to be encouraged, enlightened, and to thrive.”

Esteemed speakers include Trish Holmes, director of member services, Riverbend Growth Association; Sherry McCrady, owner of Luminous Life Coaching; Sheila Goins, Wood River branch manager, Midwest Members Credit Union; Karen Wilson, State Farm Agent; and Sandy Smith, assistant vice president community lending, Busey Bank.

Area businesses or local leaders wishing to support the summit should contact YWCA Executive Director Dorothy Hummel at (618) 465-7774 to learn more about sponsorship options.

Contact YWCA of Alton, (618) 465-7774, to register or check the YWCA of Alton website. There is no cost for attendance. However, it is necessary to pre-register to receive lunch.

