YWCA of Alton to host screenings of documentary about voter suppression

YWCA

YWCA of Alton knows voting is critical to ensuring a healthy, safe, empowered future for families and communities. With that in mind, YWCA of Alton Racial Justice Committee invites the public to attend one of two screenings and discussions of the movie “Rigged — The Voter Suppression Playbook,” narrated by actor and activist Jeffrey Wright, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2 and Nov. 16, at Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Office Auditorium, 1 Court St. in Alton.

“Rigged” follows the recent trajectory of voter suppression in the United States and identifies a voter suppression playbook that outlines ways certain players are putting forth a concerted, well-funded effort to disenfranchise voters and maintain power — from purging voter rolls, to voter ID laws, to “cracking and packing” congressional districts to consolidate power for one group or break up power for another.

After the screening Nov. 2, Denise Lieberman, project director for the Advancement Project, will lead a Q&A identifying efforts in Missouri and other states to suppress voter turnout. After the screening on Nov. 16, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza will describe the efforts in Madison County to ensure local elections are properly run and conducted in a fair manner.

The reviews for this film are excellent.

“‘Rigged’ is a superb work of advocacy journalism. It is a saga of rights and wrongs that deserves the attention of everyone.” — Jim Lehrer, former MacNeil-Lehrer Newshour anchor and well-known author

“I cannot think of a better moment for this powerful film, which reinforces the reality of voter suppression, which I think so many more Americans have begun to recognize and understand.” — Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

The movie is free and open to the public. Reserve a space by calling YWCA at (618) 465-7774.

