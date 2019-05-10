YWCA of Alton to host talks about depression and self-harm

YWCA knows it is hard to talk about touchy and painful topics, including depression and self-harm, with someone you care about. At the request of area high school students, YWCA of Alton intends to open the conversation on these and other relevant topics to youths through a series of coffee talks. YWCA invites the community to attend the first in 2019 Coffee Talk on Depression and Self Harm at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

YWCA has invited Sara J. Bennett, family service counselor from Centerstone in Alton, to teach us about depression and self-harm, develop strategies to identify depression and self-harm in yourself or others, and find ways to provide support. Centerstone is a nonprofit health care organization dedicated to delivering care that changes people’s lives. Centerstone will also have a resource table at this event with information on their various programs and services.

YWCA of Alton’s goal is to provide a safe setting for the community to learn about depression and self-harm and assist persons with health challenges or their friends and relatives with by providing information, an opportunity for discussion and learn about services available to address depression and self-harm. Dorothy Hummel, executive director of YWCA, said she is excited about this event.

“This program involves a collaboration with another local nonprofit, Centerstone, led by area high school students and addresses our mission by providing programs relating to the health and safety of women and girls,” Hummel said.

Coffee and light refreshments will be served. Those interested in this program are requested to confirm attendance by contacting YWCA at (618) 465-7774. YWCA’s address is 304 E. Third St. in Alton.

