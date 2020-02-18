YWCA of Alton to screen film on voter suppression

YWCA of Alton Racial Justice Committee invites the public to attend the screening and discussions of the movie “Rigged — The Voter Suppression Playbook,” narrated by actor and activist Jeffrey Wright, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Office Auditorium, 1 Court St. in Alton.

The film follows the recent trajectory of voter suppression in the United States and identifies a voter suppression playbook, which outlines ways certain players are putting forth a concerted, well-funded effort to disenfranchise voters and maintain power — from purging voter rolls, to voter ID laws, to manipulating congressional districts to consolidate power for one group or break up power for another.

After the screening, a YWCA representative from the Racial Justice Committee will discuss tips to fight voter suppression efforts. Information will also be provided to attendees regarding important dates pertaining to elections, registration information, absentee voting, and same-day voting.

The reviews for this film are excellent.

"Rigged is a superb work of advocacy journalism. It is a saga of rights and wrongs that deserves the attention of everyone." — Jim Lehrer, former anchor, MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour and well-known author

"I cannot think of a better moment for this powerful film, which reinforces the reality of voter suppression, which I think so many more Americans have begun to recognize and understand." — Sherrilyn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

The movie is free and open to the public. Reservations are available at (618) 465-7774.

