Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto to host live presentation of Gospel of Mark

Join Bethalto's Zion Lutheran Church for a live presentation of the Gospel of Mark on April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

The Gospel of Mark is a dramatic presentation of the second Gospel of the New Testament, presented by faculty and alumni of Concordia Seminary. Scholars have increasingly placed the Gospel of Mark in an oral context, believing it to be a written document intended to be presented aloud to a gathered audience.

Concordia Seminary’s presentation reenacts the Gospel in the way in which it might have impacted those who experienced it in the first century.

For more information, please contact Zion Church Office at 618-377-8314 or Terri Keister, Parish Activities at 618- 977-4146.