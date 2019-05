‘Deanie’ Porter

Marjorie B. ‘Deanie’ Porter, 87, of Hartford, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River and will continue from 12:30 p.m. until service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Hartford Assembly of God Church. Pastor Jeffrey Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.