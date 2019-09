“Michael James McFarlane,” 32, died Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home in Columbia, Mo.

Visitation will be 9:30-10:45 a.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Gent Funeral Home, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey.