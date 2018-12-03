“Rocky” Clarence Elgin Mayes

“Rocky” Clarence Elgin Mayes, 90, of Collinsville, passed away Thursday, November 29, 2018. He was born in Madison to Elvin and Hazel (Strain) Mayes.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Terry Nicholas Mayes; and two brothers, Erollen Mayes and Newman Mayes.

Rocky is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Cleda Marie (Tur) Mayes; daughter, Debe C. (Thomas) Rees; and one son, Robert “Mike” (Nina) Mayes. He is further survived by four grandchildren, Thommy Rees, Tia Rees, Ben Mayes and Zach Mayes; three great-granddaughters, Emma Schneekloth, Chelsea Mayes, and Kaitlyn Mayes; nephews and nieces, and one sister, Joyce Maynard of Coulterville, Ill.

Rocky proudly served his country in the United States Army and it was in the Army that he learned boxing and there his nickname “Rocky” was bestowed upon him after his champion Rocky Marciano. After he was discharged from the Army, he continued his passion for boxing and as an amateur he and his teammate Sonny Liston won their Golden Gloves. He was also a featured professional boxer on Friday Night Fights televised from Madison Square Gardens.

Rocky transitioned from a Carpenter to a Millwright and was very proud of his work in both trades. He instilled that work ethic into his children and his son Mike also became a Millwright. As the third generation came into the workforce, his grandson Zach became a Millwright and carried through Rocky’s original message and love of the profession. Rocky was given a plaque from Millwright L.U. 2158 to proudly represent the three generations of Millwrights.

Rocky and his wife, Cleda, sacrificed endlessly for their children with him working all over the U.S. to provide for their family. They have instilled positive values into their generations to follow.

Rocky was a past member of the Millwright Local 2158, Shriners, Scottish Rite, and Mason.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 5, with the Rev. Jim Donahue officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon.

