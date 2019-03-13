Ada Mae Martin

Ada Mae Martin, 86, of Granite City, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at her residence. Ada was born on June 30, 1932, a daughter of the late Melbern E. Rhodes Sr. and Emma (Lasater) Rhodes.

On August 16, 1952, Ada Rhodes married Ralph K. Martin, the love of her life, in Piggott, Ark. Ralph passed away on April 28, 2018. Ada was a devoted Christian and was of the general baptist faith. Ada was a proud homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She also enjoyed gardening and planting flowers. Ada loved life, she loved to laugh, but most of all she loved her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ada was preceded in death by four sisters, June Rhodes, Christine Rhodes, Nadine Rhodes and Dale Rhodes; and by two brothers, Melbern E. Rhodes Jr. and Carl Rhodes.

She is survived by her loving children, Debra M. Jones of Granite City, Joyce E. (Thomas) Jones of Granite City, and Ralph K. (Alison) Martin Jr. of Alton; dear sisters, Doris Rhodes and Norma Jean Rhodes, both of St. Louis; proud grandmother to Sharon Brace, Crystal Matthews, Thomas Jones, Justin Martin and Chad Martin; proud great-grandmother to Ethan, Emmaline, Logan, Aralyn, Gabriel, Kaitlin, Adaline, Justin Jr., Jamison, Khegan and Kylee; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of her life, funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral chapel with Rev. Cecil Cook officiating. Ada will be laid to rest next to Ralph at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations may be given to the Disabled American Veterans, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to the charity of the donor’s choice. Donation will be accepted at the funeral chapel.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at irwinchapel.com.