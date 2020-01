Addie Mae Murphy

Addie Mae Murphy, 96, of Maryville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020, at University Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, January 3, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of her life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at the funeral home. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, January 4, in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Charleston, Mo.