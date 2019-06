Adele Dochwat

Adele Dochwat (nee Pelek), 92, of Granite City, passed peacefully away on June 15, 2019.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. untilĀ memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Irwin Chapel on Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Edwardsville.