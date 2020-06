Agnes Marie Schenk (Aggie), 92, born in Alton and a 55-year resident of Laguna Beach, Calif., died May 22, 2020, at home due to complications from a stroke.

Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton on June 15 with COVID-19 restrictions. There will be a memorial at a later date in Laguna Beach, Calif.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.