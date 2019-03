Agnes P. Fryntzko

Agnes P. Fryntzko, 90, of Granite City, passed away at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox, 4967 Forest Park Ave., with Father Douglas Papulis officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.