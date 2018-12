Agnes T. Fryntzko, 94, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the Fountains in Granite City.

In celebration of Agnes’ life, services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 4, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City, with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow at Nativity of the Virgin Mary Eastern Orthodox Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, is serving the family.