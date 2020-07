Aimee Pruett

Aimee Pruett, 44, of Edwardsville, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the memorial service is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home, and the family would like to request masks be worn. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf, Bethalto. A private family service will be held on Friday, July 10.