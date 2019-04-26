Alan Floyd Watson Sr.
Alan Floyd Watson Sr., 71, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.
Cremation services were entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Alan Floyd Watson Sr.
Alan Floyd Watson Sr., 71, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.
Cremation services were entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018