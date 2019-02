Alan G. Weber, 69, of Edwardsville, died at 1:38 p.m. Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. John Shank officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is handling arrangements.