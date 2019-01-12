Alan Richard Wagner

On Monday, January 7, 2019, Alan Richard Wagner, loving father, brother, and son, lost his fight with esophageal cancer and passed away at the age of 68.

Alan was born at St. Mary's Hospital in East St. Louis at 6:38 p.m. August 3, 1950, to Norman and Jacqueline (Klein) Wagner. He joined the United States Air Force on October 28, 1969, and on August 8, 1970, married Terri Gayle Urquhart. On September 12, 1974, they gave birth to their daughter, Christy Lynn. During his 20-year military career, he traveled the world and was stationed in Korea, Germany, Belgium, and Washington, D.C. One of the highlights of his career was when he was chosen to be the Engineer (third seat in the cockpit) on Air Force 2. He was honored to have flown Vice President George H. W. Bush, First Lady Nancy Reagan, Casper Weinberger, and George Shultz, just to name a few.

In 1983, as Alan was preparing to retire from the Air Force, his mother gave him a book entitled "How to Make a Million Dollars in Real Estate." He obtained his real estate license in 1984 and embarked on a very successful real estate career until his retirement in 2018.

Alan had a passion for travel, hunting and fishing and was active in many local clubs. He also loved his country and was very patriotic. He was known for his big heart, quick smile, hugs, kisses, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Alan was preceded in death by his father, Norman, and wife, Terri. He is survived by his daughter, Christy; his mother, Jacqueline; his brothers, Norman and Kevin; his granddaughters, Kristen and Isabella; several cousins, nieces, and a nephew; and many lifelong friends, all of who will miss him dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Sacramento Association of Realtors, 2003 Howe Ave. in Sacramento, Calif. An additional celebration will be held at noon Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the Alta Mesa Gun Club, 10100 Reigl Road in Wilton, Calif. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Purple Heart Anglers at purpleheartanglers.org.