Albert “Buddy” Leroy McDaniel Jr.

Albert “Buddy” Leroy McDaniel Jr., 83, of Edwardsville, formerly of Coulterville, Ill., passed away at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Integrity of Wood River in Wood River.

His wishes were to donate his body to Washington University School of Medicine for Research. Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory with Chaplain Kip Knavel officiating.