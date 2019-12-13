Albert Epperheimer, 84, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Alton.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Albert Epperheimer, 84, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at his home in Alton.
Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018