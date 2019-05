Albert Noal Manring, 90, of Roxana, passed away at 3:47 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at his residence.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. A Masonic Ritual by Lodge 1062 will be conducted at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the funeral home. Pastor David Fields will officiate. Burial will follow in Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. Alton VFW Post 1308 will provide military honors.