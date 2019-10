Alberta Estella Yost

Alberta Estella Yost, 92, of Rosewood Heights, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 14, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights and will continue from 10 a.m. until services begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.